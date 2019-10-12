The Week in Pictures: Calizuela Edition

There’s a meme that I think I used once here a long while ago, showing a bunch of candles, with the legend: “What did socialists use before candles? Electricity.” This came back to me flying into San Francisco last night from the north, and looking out the window at parts of the state that used to be civilized (i.e., lit with electricity). Welcome to Bolifornia—or is it Calivia? The fun part is all the smug Tesla drivers who can’t charge their cars. (My power has remained on, but I do live in a zone where it might get cut off. But some years ago I installed an automatic gas-powered backup generator.) Final irony alert: California Democrats are calling for an investigation into why the state’s gasoline prices are $1.50 a gallon higher than the rest of the country. Should we send them mirrors with electric vanity lights? Oh what the heck, let’s begin with a re-run:

Headlines of the week:

Okay, this one of from the Babylon Bee, but it’s so good it could easily be real:

And finally. . .