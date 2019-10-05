The Week in Pictures: Epicycle Edition

By the time you are reading this installment of our mandatory Saturday feature, I’ll have long sailed out of Barcelona on the Claremont Institute/Pacific Research Institute 40th anniversary cruise, so I had to post of this week’s gallery several days ago. Which means I’ve missed the news and fresh memes for the last several days. And in the Age of Trump, that means you can miss A LOT. But some epicycles of events are perennial, so hopefully this week’s offering will pass quality control.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .