William Barr goes to Rome

Mainstream media outlets and the former members of the Deep State who supply them with information and quotes are outraged that Attorney General Barr went to Rome to obtain information about Joseph Mifsud. Mifsud is the professor who helped ignite the controversy that led to the Mueller investigation. It’s almost as if these outlets and Deep Staters are fearful about what Barr might learn.

Some critics suggest that flying to Rome for investigative purposes is a waste of the Attorney General’s valuable time and of taxpayer dollars. Others say the investigation itself is misguided, if not sinister.

The Washington Post (via two of its least scrupulous Trump haters, Philip Rucker and Robert Costa) characterizes Barr’s inquiry as intended to “discredit a finding by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help [Donald Trump] win.” As I understand it, though, the investigation has a different purpose. The goal is to determine whether the notion that Trump colluded with the Russians was ginned up by officials in the U.S. government for the purpose of undermining, and if possible removing, the duly elected president of the United States.

Our government expended substantial resources investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and claims that Trump colluded with Russia in that interference. It seems to me that it’s worth a round trip ticket to Rome and some of the Attorney General’s time to determine whether U.S. officials colluded to undermine and/or overturn the outcome of the 2016 election.

This sort of interference by U.S. officials in our political processes, if it occurred, is heinous. We might as well throw in the towel as a democracy if we are wiling to accept it.

Another virtue of Barr’s involvement is that the more hands on he is, the more likely he can persuade Trump that there was no serious wrongdoing by Deep State actors if that’s where the evidence leads. Alternatively, because I doubt that even Barr could persuade the president of this, a finding of no serious wrongdoing would persuade many suspicious Americans, including me, that there was none.

As it stands now, I believe there probably was serious Deep State wrongdoing. There is little, if anything, on the Attorney General’s plate that’s more important than getting to the bottom of the matter.