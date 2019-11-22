Chick-fil-A Caves to the Left, the Cartoon

I wrote here about Chick-fil-A caving in to liberal pressure by limiting its financial support to a small group of organizations that does not include, among others, the Salvation Army. This strikes me as an unforced error and a terrible business decision. Chick-fil-A is the country’s fastest-growing and arguably most successful fast-food company. Its fanatical customer loyalty is undoubtedly fueled in part by the company’s open patriotism and its refusal (until now) to knuckle under to far-left activists. So this appears to be another instance of a company prioritizing the liberal-leaning fraternity of CEOs over its own customers.
Michael Ramirez comments, brilliantly, I think. Click to enlarge: