William Barr: Analyze this

With the heat generated by the Pelosi Players performing their impeachment farce in the House of Representatives last week, Martha MacCallum’s interview with Attorney General Barr last week hasn’t gotten the attention it merits. I posted an 18-minutes clip and transcript yesterday in “Barr versus Comey.” In the five-minute clip below (posted here by FOX News), Barr discusses the questionable origin of the Russia hoax and the scope of the Durham investigation. This is an intensely interesting segment.
- Subscribe now!... Get rid of ADs!Support Power Line...VIP MembershipPresentsPower Line
-
Most Read on Power Line
Donate to PL
-
Our Favorites
- American Greatness
- American Mind
- American Thinker
- Ann Althouse
- Babylon Bee
- Belmont Club
- Churchill Project
- Claremont Institute
- Dartblog
- Federalist
- Gatestone Institute
- Hoover Institution
- Hot Air
- Hugh Hewitt
- InstaPundit
- Jewish World Review
- Law and Liberty
- Legal Insurrection
- Lileks
- Lucianne
- Michael Ramirez Cartoons
- Michelle Malkin
- RealClearPolitics
- Ricochet
- Roger L. Simon
- Steyn Online
- Tim Blair
- Urgent Agenda
Media
Subscribe to Power Line by Email
Find us on Facebook
-
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell
-
Archives
-