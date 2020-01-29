Nigel Farage Bids Farewell to the EU

We’re less than 48 hours away from Britain’s exit from the European Union (oh happy day!), and today at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg the irrepressible Nigel Farage took a well deserved victory lap. Very much worth watching the whole five minutes here, especially for the cheeky violation of EU Parliament rules against displaying national flags at the end. Watch all the way through to the churlish chairlady, who has clearly learned nothing.

Best line of Farage’s speech: “Populism turns out to be popular!” Heh.