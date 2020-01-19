Thread: A Story That Makes You Proud to Be an American

While we await the start of today’s conference championship games, I came across a story from a few months back that just makes you want to stand up and salute our armed forces even more than usual:

US troops drink Iceland capital’s entire beer supply in one weekend More than 6,000 soldiers were in Reykjavik for four days participating in the Trident Juncture 18 – a NATO-led military exercise. After their drills, the troops reportedly visited the city’s downtown bars, where they finished off the entire beer supply. According to Icelandinc magazine Visir, the brewery Ölgerð Egils Skallagrímssonar had to send emergency beer cases to the bars. Bar owners reportedly said they have never experienced a situation similar to this before.

Too bad no one had the wit to have our forces invade Greenland the next day.

But speaking of sports, I’m hoping to get our senior sports editor and baseball expert—Paul—to weigh in on the sign-stealing scandal of major league baseball. It is not unusual in the Olympics for medals to be stripped from event winners, sometimes long after the medals were awarded on the platform, when failed drug tests or other proof of cheating emerges later. Should the Astros be stripped of their World Series title from 2017? Or should it be accompanied by an asterisk, literally or figuratively, as we now do with Barry Bonds’s home run “record”?