I realize the campaign is just getting underway (assuming it ever actually stopped after 2016), but this brief ad, which is one of two Trump ads slated to play during the Super Bowl, sums up President Trump’s ultimate pitch to the voters very well. I think we will be seeing a lot more like it between now and November.

The case for re-electing the president seems to me to be overwhelming, even if we put aside the terrible faults the eventual Democratic nominee is likely to exhibit.