Mueller’s Team To Be Charged With Crimes?

This story is a few days old, but I haven’t seen much about it. Unless I am missing something, it deserves attention. From Just the News: “House Republicans considering criminal referrals against Mueller prosecutors.” The story stars Devin Nunes, one of the heroes of recent years:

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told Just the News that his team has been scouring recent documents released by the FBI, including witness reports known as 302s, and found glaring evidence that contradicts claims the Mueller team made to courts and Congress. “We’re now going through these 302s, and we’re going to be making criminal referrals on the Mueller dossier team, the people that put this Mueller report together,” Nunes said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast set to air on Tuesday.

A key instance involves George Papadopoulos, who was accused of obstructing investigators’ attempts to find Joseph Mifsud, but who in fact tried to aid those efforts:

Nunes specifically reacted to a story in Just the News disclosing that FBI interview memos of key figure George Papadopoulos show he was helpful in trying to locate a witness named Joseph Mifsud but that Mueller’s prosecutors portrayed Papdopoulos as trying to thwart or frustrate the investigation’s efforts to question Mifsud. The new FBI memos provide “our first evidence of the Mueller team lying to the court. It a lie. It’s a total lie,” the lawmaker said, referring to the Mueller team’s claim that Papadopoulos tried to hinder efforts to locate and question Mifsud.

Links in original omitted. You can hear a brief audio of the interview with Nunes at the Just the News link, as well.

If House Republicans refer some of Mueller’s political operatives to the Department of Justice for potential criminal prosecution, how big a deal is it?

Nunes’ next referrals would be the first to target the Mueller team, and could force the Justice Department to investigate the special counsel team’s members or review the accuracy of Mueller’s final report. Nunes said he hopes John Durham, the U.S. Attorney in Connecticut named by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the Russia investigators, can turn his attention to the conduct of Mueller’s team and not just the FBI leaders who started the Russia probe using opposition research from Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Of course, the referrals could die at DOJ, which seems like the most probable outcome.

He previously made eight criminal referrals last year against witnesses he believed were less than forthcoming during his committee’s investigation.

As far as I know, nothing has come of those referrals.

I don’t know how much appetite there is in any quarter to 1) get to the bottom of the biggest political scandal in American history, the Russia collusion hoax, or 2) punish those responsible, who are or were high government officials. My sense is that such appetite is lacking, but only Bill Barr and John Durham know for sure.