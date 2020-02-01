Nigel Farage looks back

Hail Brittania! As of midnight, out of the European Union and free at last.

Nigel Farage made himself a key player in the uprising against Britain’s membership in the European Union as a member of the European Parliament since 1999 and past leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party. In the video below he takes us on an entertaining tour of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on his last there ahead of Brexit. He looks back…not in anger. No, not in anger. He is more giddy than angry. There is a lesson or two here somewhere.

Via Ed Driscoll/InstaPundit.