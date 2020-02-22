Posted on February 22, 2020 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Caucasoid Caucus Edition

Get your popcorn ready, because today is the Nevada caucuses, which features only a lot of old rich white people in the Democratic field, which is not supposed to happen in this age of intersectional diversity. I think the DNC ought to disqualify the entire field and start over, on the grounds that the field is now the biggest bunch of bumbling buffoons since the borscht belt belly-flopped. But it’s sure nice to have a fresh face like Mini Mike around, just to liven things up. Democrats should have more billionaires on their stage.

You need to know “They Live” to get this one.

Bloomberg knows how to sling the mud.

Trump can respond with this perhaps:

Headlines of the week:

For our “law and economics” readers.

Not sure just what the hell is going on here.

And finally. . .

