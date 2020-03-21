Bill Gates on the next epidemic (2015)

Five years ago Bill Gates decried our lack of readiness to deal with the next epidemic (video below). His TED Talk is posted here with this summary: “In 2014, the world avoided a global outbreak of Ebola, thanks to thousands of selfless health workers — plus, frankly, some very good luck. In hindsight, we know what we should have done better. So, now’s the time, Bill Gates suggests, to put all our good ideas into practice, from scenario planning to vaccine research to health worker training. As he says, ‘There’s no need to panic … but we need to get going.'” I don’t think he reckoned with the problem of Communist China, but this is an impressive look into the future we are living out.