The limits of free Geach (3)

Dr. Jonathan Geach is the Tennessee anesthesiologist who continues to test the limits of what can be said at Medium. I wrote about Dr. Geach’s Medium post “Eight reasons to end the lockdowns as soon as possible” (revised to circumvent Medium’s censorship) here. I also posted the audio of Seth Leibsohn’s two radio segments with Dr. Geach and here. Steve posted his outstanding Power Line show podcast with Dr. Geach here.

Dr. Geach now returns with the timely Medium post “Moving the Goalposts — Four Reasons it is Safe to Open America.” Five of Dr. Geach’s colleagues joined him in writing this essay. Dr. Geach advises by email:

In his briefing [this past Thursday] president Trump said: “To preserve the health of our citizens, we must preserve the health of our economy….A combined prolonged lockdown and forced economic depression would inflict an immense and wide ranging toll on public health. This includes a sharp increase in drug abuse, alcohol abuse, suicide, heart disease and many other dimensions of public well being. Moreover, many patients have put needed medical care on hold creating new hazards for public health.” It is clear to me that our message of promoting the health benefits of stopping the lockdowns will be accepted much more readily by moderates who see hospitals empty but unemployment lines full. But we cannot let up yet. There has to be wide agreement that reopening is safe. Once again I cowrote this article with several other physicians. One significant difference is that Epidemiologist Dr. Knut M. Wittkowski, Ph.D., Sc.D., reviewed and dramatically improved the epidemiological portions of this new article. It is a little more in depth and contains lots of new material.

