A word from Amb. Landau

United States Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau wrote last night to add to our chronicle of the tear down all the things phase of the leftist mob violence:

I’m a loyal reader of your site and, needless to say, have been following you with even greater intensity lately given the recent rash of insanity in our beloved country.

In reference to John Hinderaker’s post “Grant, Too” I just wanted to bring to your attention that the same radical San Francisco mob also toppled and vandalized a statue of Junipero Serra, founder of the original California missions and a revered figure in both Mexico and Spain.

The Spanish Embassy in DC (@SpainInThe USA) posted a series of tweets today in English on the issue, including one saying that they were “expressing our deep concern regarding these attacks to federal, state, and local authorities, asking that the memory of our rich shared history be protected.”

The vandalism is also being condemned here in Mexico, as you can see from a Twitter thread on this issue today by a popular Mexican historian, Enrique Ortiz (@Cuauhtemoc_1521) to which I responded — all in Spanish, but translated (sort of) by Google Translate upon the push of a button.

I suspect this attack on an important Hispanic figure in US history will not endear this mob, or those who support it, to the many Americans who really care about Hispanic heritage in our country.

Respectfully yours,

Chris Landau