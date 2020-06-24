What’s going on

Paul Mirengoff engaged a portion of Victor Davis Hanson’s brief comments on the tear down all the things phase of our current revolutionary moment. Paul linked to, and commented on, the Daily Caller story and accompanying (unembeddable) video of the segment with VDH on Tucker Carlson Tonight this past Monday.

FOX News reports on the segment here. Video of the full segment is also accessible here via FOX News with a preceding ad. I cannot get the video to play with the embed code that FOX provides. As always, Victor is worth hearing out in full. I urge interested readers to check out the video themselves.