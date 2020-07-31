Biden Got It Wrong

That is an evergreen headline, of course. This time, the subject is the coronavirus. This Trump campaign ad is highly effective, for several reasons. First the ad, then a few comments:



Mostly, the ad is effective because it makes a valid point. Joe Biden was slow to recognize the seriousness of the coronavirus, and opposed–for two months!–the simple step of blocking travel from China.

But the ad is effective for more subtle reasons. China is not popular these days, and the ad places Beijing Joe firmly where he belongs–in the pro-China camp. Accusations of “xenophobia” are hollow at best, and probably help Trump with most voters. Another reason the ad is effective is that it shows Joe Biden talking. Once again, he seems out of it and has trouble getting through a sentence. The more voters see of Biden, the better it is for Trump.