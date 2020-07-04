The Week in Pictures: Independence Day Edition

Can there be any more fitting image for the 4th of July this year than the McCloskeys of St. Louis, showing us what self-defense will look like in our forthcoming de-policed age (which an older generation of better educated leaders would recognize as the world of Hobbes)? I do wish they had better trigger discipline, but still, this is perhaps the most meme-worthy moment of 2020, and we’ve got a great sampling. Meanwhile, Biden emerged from his basement and saw his shadow, which means six more months of incoherence. Meanwhile, hold up on your suicide watch for the Democratic Party: Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested! Good thing we’ve banned nooses. Settle in—this is an extra long holiday edition of TWiP.

Headlines of the week:

I believe this one is fake. . . for now:

And finally. . . since it’s Fourth of July, a TWiP double feature: