More Epic Dumb Tweets

I know, I know, I probably shouldn’t have declared Washington Gov. Jay Inslee the winner of the dumbest tweet of the year the other day. Because the competition is fierce. Like this one today:

I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised coming from someone who admits casting his first ever presidential vote for the Communist Party candidate Gus Hall back in the 1970s. (True story.) Brennan never got any smarter after that.

Then there’s court historian Michael Beschloss:

I’m guessing these scenes fell out of his picture book: