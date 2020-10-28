Pre-Election VIP Live on Friday!

Please join your fellow VIPs for our big pre-election VIP Live event, Friday evening, beginning at 7 p.m. Central (5 Pacific, 8 Eastern). We will make our official pre-election predictions and note less obvious results we should be watching for on Election Night. Plus, it will be a pre-Halloween show. Costumes are optional but encouraged.

If you are a VIP member, you will get an email with a link to a live address where you can watch the event and submit your own comments and questions.

If you are not already a VIP member, you can become one by clicking on the box in the upper right portion of our sidebar. Membership costs $4.80 per month or $48 per year, and gives you access to Power Line Live events, as well as other occasional benefits like videos of Steve’s lectures. You will eliminate most ads on our site. And, most important, by becoming a VIP you support our work.

The URL to become a VIP is now:

https://subscriptions.powerlineblog.com

So if you are a VIP, please tune in Friday at 7:00 p.m. Central. If you aren’t, please consider subscribing.