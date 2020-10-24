Posted on October 24, 2020 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: #MeToobin Edition

Scene: a Hollywood pitch meeting. The idea: a sitcom starring the son of a former vice president now running for president himself, rooming with a bloviating cable news “lawyer-commentator” who wants in on the son’s hookers and blow action. Every few minutes a sock puppet pops up from behind the couch and asks, “What’s going on here?” A second sock puppet labeled “NPR” pops up to say, “Nothing to see here—move along, move along…” With special guest star Anthony Weiner.

Who did it better?

What fresh hell is this?

Headlines of the week:

And finally. . .

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses