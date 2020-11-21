Posted on November 21, 2020 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Colonialism Protest Meal Edition

Look folks, there’s an easy way about the government ban on having a traditional Thanksgiving feast with friends and family. Hold a protest against colonialist oppression instead! As we know, protests are exempt from the rules, and are “scientifically” proven to pose lower risk of COVID spread than, say, a MAGA meetup or a motorcycle rally in Sturgis. It’s foolproof (necessary when dealing with government fools these days): just make up a sign that says, “This protest meal is 1619 Project compliant.” Who knew that the Ibram X. Kendi wing of the left is literally a turkey wing? Well it is now.

Headlines of the week:

Um, isn’t this how a certain SciFi nightmare film franchise started out?

Four years ago. . .

He’s nothing if not consistently inconsistent.

Good Zoom protocol advice.

And finally. . .

 

