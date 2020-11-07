Posted on November 7, 2020 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Election Overtime Edition

I know we are all shocked—shocked!—that there might be vote fraud in heavily Democratic cities, and one wonders why they can’t run their public schools as well as they run their vote-generating machines. I suspect within six months, President Sleepy Joe will say to the Democrat vote-generating machine, “Thanks for nuthin’ gang,” and call up Trump to offer to give the White House back.

Headlines of the week:

How do they know it wasn’t New Jersey?

And finally. . . congratulations to Lauren Boebert for being elected to Congress in Colorado:

