Trump On the Election

Earlier this evening, President Trump addressed the press to talk about the state of this year’s election. He was blunt and uncompromising. Trump has been fighting for four years, and he isn’t going to stop fighting now. Here is the video:



There is a lot there, and I won’t try to unpack it all. Just two comments: First, I might have missed an error of some kind, but as I listened to Trump it seemed to me that everything he said was true.

Second, I agree with the president that pollsters deliberately reported bad results for most of this campaign cycle. Because of everything that has come to light in the last four years, I am much more cynical now than I was in 2016. Then, I assumed bad polling represented innocent errors. Now, I think that most pollsters, especially those associated with liberal media organizations like ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and so on, deliberately reported absurd results in order to encourage Democratic Party fundraising, depress Republican fundraising, and demoralize Republican voters. Then in the last days before the election, when their goals had been more or less achieved, they released more realistic polls (albeit still wrong in most cases) and said Trump is catching up! I think the whole thing is deliberately engineered BS, and I am glad to hear Trump say it.