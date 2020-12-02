The Geek in Pictures (2)

Time for another tour of the current scene by way of charts and graphs that have been piling up on my computer.

• Let’s start with COVID trends. We keep getting told by the media and the “experts” that European countries are dealing with COVID so much better than we are, because Europeans!, and Orange Man Bad. But then how come:

A larger view:

• Mark Perry strikes again at the narrative that skin color/racism is the primary determinant of success in America:

• Graphic evidence that Democrats are now the party of the rich:

• Graphic evidence that James Burnham was way ahead of his time in The Managerial Revolution:

So it should be no surprise to see how campaign contributions from the law professoriate skews:

• The stock market is at a record high. But consumer confidence has broken with the stock market:

No wonder the Federal Reserve is warning that rising COVID cases and renewed lockdown may slow down the economic recovery.

• But there are some bright spots in the COVID-related economic contraction:

• Biden’s spending plans, if you’re looking for reasons to vote for the GOP candidates in Georgia next month:

Chaser—not that the Trump years have been sterling:

• Just for fun:

And finally. . .