The Geek in Pictures: MP on the Loose Edition

I know some sensitive readers will say it is wrong to celebrate people losing their livelihoods, but I think, like a restaurant that makes its customers sick with bad food, the media deserves this.

Speaking of media cluelessness, this from the Washington Post:

In the District and most of its suburbs, for reasons no one can definitively pinpoint, auto thefts this year have increased sharply, especially the “jump-in” type. . . More worrisome for police, violent carjackings, in which vehicles are stolen by force, are also way up in the Washington area — including one last week that left a motorist dead from a gunshot wound. “The golden question is why is this going on,” said Assistant D.C. Police Chief Lamar Greene. “And I have to tell you, honestly, I don’t know.”

Same thing happening in New York:

It’s a total mystery.

Related: Illinois has dusted off the Great Society Playbook:

Related:

Next up: Public schools.

Next, the spending bill Congress just passed:

Remember the supposed wage gap between men and women? How come feminists and New York Times editorial writers (is there is a difference?) never talk about these disparities?

I wonder if electric trucks/SUVs will work?

This is curious:

FWIW: