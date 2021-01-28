Defining Violence Down

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a woman of little intelligence who, however, has the useful quality of reflecting, like an inanimate mirror, certain aspects of our sick zeitgeist. Thus, earlier today she accused Ted Cruz of trying to get her killed. The whole thing unfolded on Twitter, starting with Cruz’s cordial expression of agreement with Ocasio-Cortez on the Gamestop issue (whatever that is):

Needless to say, Ted Cruz has not been “almost having [AOC] murdered” or “trying to get [her] killed.” This is the sort of accusation that traditionally has been described as hysterical, although feminists might quarrel with that term these days.

Ocasio-Cortez evidently is referring to the fact that Cruz was one of those who wanted to defer Congressional consideration of the Electoral College balloting for ten days while credible claims of election irregularities were (briefly) investigated. AOC irrationally connected that policy disagreement with the bizarre breakdown in Capitol security that occurred on January 6. Until then, Ocasio-Cortez never saw a riot she didn’t like, but no one was ever crazy enough to accuse her of attempted murder.

That is the world that we (half of us, anyway) live in–political disagreement is “violence,” while actual violence, like the explosion in violent crime that has followed the George Floyd riots and calls to defund the police by AOC and others, is of no concern whatsoever.