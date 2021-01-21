The Geek in Pictures: Biden Baseline Edition

Time for another periodic nerdgasm.

• It’s a miracle! Biden becomes president and COVID hospitalizations begin to decline!

• This chart explains all you need to know about why our elites love the lockdowns. Think of them maybe as “Baby Zoomers.”

• Consumer sentiment still stinks. But notice in the second one that Democrat consumers are suddenly ebullient, probably because they’ve already made plans to spend their $2000 Biden Bucks.

Meanwhile, people are sitting on a lot of cash.

• Early warning on inflation?

• Another interesting footnote to the election results:

• Trump’s China policy may have been erratic and arguably counterproductive in a few instances, but overall it looks like it achieved its intended result:

• This chart tells us a lot about why economics as a discipline is arguably moving backwards (along with political science):

• I have no idea if this chart is for real or not, but it seems sensible.

Turns out there are lots of these, such as:

Actually I’m not so sure this is spurious, since I often feel like drowning myself after suffering through a Nicholas Cage movie.