The Week in Bernie Memes

Okay, it’s official: The Bernie Sanders Lawn Chair Memes have taken over the world. They’ve rocketed to the top of the socialist charts, the best showing since 1917. This is the first time in recorded history that socialism has ever produced anything in abundance (except misery of course). Chris Christie’s beach chair escapade has been eclipsed, and needless to say, eclipsing Christie is no simple task! So this calls for a special TWiP edition to keep up, because at the exponential growth rate of Bernie Memes, by next Saturday Bernie Memes will take up fully half of the world’s cloud storage capacity.