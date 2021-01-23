The Week in Pictures: Bernie’s Mittens Edition

Joe Biden was the supposed “moderate” in the Democratic field, but 72 hours in, is there anything Pres. Biden has done so far that Bernie Sanders wouldn’t have done just as fast? Perhaps it is more than symbolic that the leading image that emerged from the inauguration is Bernie sitting alone in a folding chair with his mittens like the wizard-figure he’s become in the Democratic Party, even though he’s not a Democrat! In other words, the Biden Administration is shaping up to be “Weekend at Bernie’s [Commune].” At least Lady Gaga didn’t wear her famous meat dress from the 2010 MTV Music Awards.
