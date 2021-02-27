Posted on February 27, 2021 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Woke Coke Edition

Coca-Cola’s new motto was unveiled last week: “Have a Coke and some bile!” Or maybe “It’s the zeal thing!” “Things go better with woke?” 1989’s official slogan can also be modified to fit the times: “The official soft drink of summer (riot season).” And when can we get some Woke Zero?? And what’s all this about Mr. Potato Head going genderless? Mr. Coffee is going to be very upset. Meanwhile, if governors were corporate bonds, Cuomo would be downgraded to junk status, and Newsom would be put on the watch list. But then the Fed would buy them out—that’s what the Fed is for right now!

These guys are toast.

News item: Biden orders bombing of Syria

Headlines of the week:

And finally. . .

