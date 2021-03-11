Posted on March 11, 2021 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Geek in Pictures: A Royalty-Free Zone

The great thing about doing charts and graphs is that one can avoid the train wreck that is the British royal family engaging with America’s Queen Oprah. Though I suppose we could do an IQ bar graph for the males of the House of Flying Windsors starting with Prince Charles. The Y-axis wouldn’t need to go above 100.

Let’s start with what the soaring cost of the health care sector has in common with higher education:

Gee—I wonder if there is something these two sectors have in common?

But never forget—the U.S. is a deeply racist country:

Here’s what the COVID shutdown has done to restaurant employment in Michigan:

This chart is more than a week out of date, but still makes the point:

And finally. . .

 

