BLM Founder Cashes In

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors calls herself a “trained Marxist” and is a bitter enemy of free enterprise, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t enjoy the finer things in life. The Daily Mail reports that she has bought herself a $1.4 million home in an exclusive section of Los Angeles that is almost entirely white:

A Black Lives Matter co-founder and self-professed ‘trained Marxist’ has raised eyebrows by purchasing a $1.4 million Los Angeles home, in a largely white district. Patrisse Cullors, a 37-year-old ‘artist, organizer, and freedom fighter’, has bought a three bedroom, three bathroom house in Topanga Canyon, complete with a separate guest house and expansive back yard.

“Freedom fighting” pays very well these days.

The AP reported that Black Lives Matter took in $90 million in donations last year. It’s not clear if or how Cullors is paid by the organization, as its finances are opaque.

That last observation is very true. But with $90 million rattling around in BLM’s coffers, it is not surprising that its leaders have cashed in. More on the house and its environs:

In her new zip code, 88 per cent of residents are white and 1.8 per cent black, according to the census.

This is what it looks like. The main house, not the guest lodge:

It has been obvious from the beginning that BLM is a hustle, much like the Southern “Poverty” Law Center. Nevertheless, as you would expect, the social media titans are running interference for Cullors and her fellow scammers:

Jason Whitlock, a sports journalist, tweeted that: ‘She had a lot of options on where to live. She chose one of the whitest places in California. She’ll have her pick of white cops and white people to complain about. That’s a choice, bro.’

So Whitlock’s account was blocked by Twitter. Some truths are just too inconvenient.