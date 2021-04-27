Saturday Night…

…is Center of the American Experiment’s Annual Dinner, featuring Laura Ingraham as our keynote speaker. The Annual Dinner has historically been a great event, featuring speakers like Margaret Thatcher, Mikhail Gorbachev and the first President Bush. Last year, due to the covid shutdown, we had to go to an all-online format.

Saturday’s event will be a hybrid: around 400 lucky individuals will attend in person, at the brand-new Viking Omni Lakes Hotel in Eagan, Minnesota. There are a handful of $200 tickets left, with seats in the viewing room, if you are in the Twin Cities area and would like to attend. Detailed info and tickets are available here until the last few are sold. The event begins with a reception at 6:00 Central, followed by dinner at 7:00 and the program at 8:00.

But the event is also available for free, online viewing. To watch the show online, all you have to do is go here and enter the password “annualdinner.” There is no need to register in advance.

To accommodate efficient online viewing, the program will begin promptly at 8 p.m. Central, and will be over by 9:15. Laura Ingraham will speak and will take questions from the audience, including the online audience. It should be a fun evening.

My only advice is, if you do decide to tune in, be sure to be online by 8:00. The program will begin with a walk-up video that you don’t want to miss!