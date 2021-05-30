Posted on May 30, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Military

Memorial Day Is an Ideal Time…

…to defend our military against critical race theory and related leftist dogmas that are being propagated by the Biden administration. Tom Cotton and Dan Crenshaw are doing exactly that:

On Saturday, Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton and Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw, both military veterans, teamed up to release a whistleblower form for military members to fill out if they spot any “woke” training efforts.


What do you suppose is the over/under on how many complaints they receive? There will be a lot, unfortunately.

A second major threat is the wussification–I am using the polite term–of our armed forces. A week ago, I posted this side-by-side comparison of a Russian recruitment ad with the latest absurdity from the Defense Department. If you missed it then, check it out now:

Veterans with distinguished combat records like Cotton and Crenshaw are ideally suited to defend the military against these pernicious trends.

