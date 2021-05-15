The Week in Pictures: Gas Mask Edition

Is it merely a coincidence that the CDC abruptly announced this week that masks are no longer necessary for people who have been vaccinated? Could it be that with multiple crises piling up for the Biden Administration, they need to do something to improve the mood of Americans suddenly re-enacting the gas lines of 1979? If the Cardigan sweater was the emblem of the Carter administration, the mask-uber-alles of the Biden Administration has been shaping up as a huge political millstone.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .