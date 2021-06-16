The Geek in Pictures: Cancel Edition

Now here’s a depressing survey out this week. The left likes to say that “cancel culture” is just as prevalent on the right as it is on the left, but take a look at this chart and see if you spot a conspicuous difference:

This finding comes from the 2021 American College Student Freedom, Progress and Flourishing Survey, just out from the Sheila and Robert Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth at North Dakota State University. The survey sampled over 1,000 students at 71 colleges and universities (see page 2 for a complete description of the methodology and demographic breakdown). Not all of the survey’s findings are bleak, but these two charts certainly suggest where the most energy is to be found for forming online cancel mobs.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in campus and political news: