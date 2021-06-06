Video Highlights: Maher on Colleges, J.P. Sears on CRT

Once again Bill Maher went off the liberal script and attacked universities in his closing monologue in his latest Friday night HBO show, and if you look past his gratuitous insults of Florida, Republicans, etc., it is striking how much he sounds like someone who reads City Journal. I do notice that audience reaction to this one is noticeably more tepid than some of his other recent attacks on the left. I have a theory that since comics like Maher employ a writing staff to help develop and refine material, he must have hired a semi-conservative writer on his staff a while back. I’ll be curious to find out who this person is. (As usual, language warning.)

Next up, the great J.P. Sears works his usual magic on critical race theory: