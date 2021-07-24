The Week in Pictures: Blowout Edition

I’m still overseas and not keeping complete track of things back home, but I get the sense that a lot of things are getting blown out. Like the Women’s US Olympic soccer team. Like the left’s long-held Cuba narrative. Maybe the infrastructure bill?—a blowout of a spending blowout? Heck, even Biden, a classic blowhard, seems to be getting blown out by the simplest questions from a CNN blowup doll. The “Delta variant” seems to be blowing out plans to get back to normal. (Note: No 3WHH podcast this week, since both of us are traveling.)
