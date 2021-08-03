Posted on August 3, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Andrew Cuomo

Beginning of the End for Cuomo

So far, Governor Andy Cuomo has seemed to ride out the dual storms of the nursing home scandal and multiple claims of sexual harassment. On the latter front, a lot depended on what New York’s Attorney General, a political rival of Cuomo, did. That shoe dropped this morning, as AG Letitia James held a press conference and announced the release of a report on her office’s investigation of Cuomo.

The report is brutal, as described by James:


This thread provides a good summary:


Cuomo also appeared before the press, and asserted his defense that he paws more or less everyone. He apparently had his staff put together a montage of photos of Cuomo kissing a variety of people, or placing his hands on them:


People on Twitter aren’t buying it:


Comfortably Smug nicely unites the two Cuomo scandals:


Cuomo says he will not resign, and Attorney General James says she will not bring criminal charges, but will leave that to relevant local authorities. So we may be at an impasse for the time being. Still, it is hard to see Cuomo riding out this storm.

