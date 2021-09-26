Podcast: The 3WHH, on The End of History with Richard Samuelson

We’re a day late because of travel problems, and I’m working on a backup computer because I left my main laptop behind at my office on Friday (hence the older bumper music on this episode, because I don’t have my up-to-date sound files), but this allowed us finally to book historian Richard Samuelson to join the happy hour to talk about . . . history. Specifically, what the hell has happened to history? It’s not just that the academic field has gone left like everything else; it has become narrow, mediocre, and . . . boring. Richard breaks it all down for us, with some cheers and side rants from me and Lucretia.

From there we do a deep dive into the Arizona election audit, and kick around the two big stories of the end of the week: the revelation, in the New York Times of all unexpected places, that the FBI had an informant inside the Proud Boys on January 6, and the revelation that the Biden Administration admitted 12,000 Haitians from under the Del Rio Bridge scene. It is extremely unlikely than any of this number were properly processed—never mind that our asylum process is a big fat joke in the first place.

You know what to do now: listen here, or consult the end of history with our hosts at Ricochet.