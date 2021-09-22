Water, Water Everywhere, But Not a Drop to Drink?

It is long past time to check in with our friends at Kite & Key Media, a new venture founded and helmed by Vanessa Mendoza and Troy Senik. They are producing a series of snappy, short videos on current topics, and their most recent video below explains why there is something seriously stupid about having water shortages, even under drought conditions.

Hint: Remember the old joke about how if the Soviet Union took over Saudi Arabia, after a decade there’d be a shortage of sand? Well, maybe government control of water is a large part of the problem. And then there are some technological answers, as this video explains.