Merrick Garland Testifies

Today Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before the House Judiciary Committee. The testimony lasted for more than five hours, and I haven’t had time to watch any significant part of it. But here are a couple of excerpts. The first is Rep. Jim Jordan, excoriating the Biden administration and the Obama administration that preceded it for their many violations of Americans’ civil rights. I think it is quite well done:

Later, Jordan tried to get Garland to explain the basis for his memo to the FBI directing an investigation of parents who are unhappy about Critical Race Theory and other leftist dogmas that have infiltrated the public schools. Garland’s memo followed hard on the heels of a letter to Joe Biden by officials of the National School Boards Association asking for a federal crackdown on disgruntled parents of school children. While Jordan couldn’t get a straight answer out of the crooked Garland, it is obvious that the Department of Justice rubber-stamped the NSBA request without doing any investigation of whether there is, in fact, some kind of epidemic of violence against school board members. There isn’t.

Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland admits he launched the probe targeting concerned parents for "possible acts of domestic terrorism" because of a letter from the National School Boards Association. pic.twitter.com/TBtbb5oYEu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2021



The Biden administration has placed itself squarely in opposition to American parents who are concerned about their children’s education, and do not want that education to be dominated by racism and anti-Americanism. Terry McAuliffe notoriously asserted that parents should have no role in determining what their children are taught, but the truth is that he speaks for the entire Democratic Party.