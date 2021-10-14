When You’ve Lost Ruth Marcus. . .

Scott has written already about the disgrace at Yale Law School (“Getting Minds Right at Yale“), but the story is worth a footnote.

Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus, who is a reliable weathervane of banal liberal conventional wisdom, wrote about the Yale matter in her Post column today, and apparently some things are even too much for Post liberals:

Maoist reeducation camps have nothing on Yale Law School. . . All too typically, the issue [of law student Trent Colbert’s party invitation] was escalated to authorities and reinforced by the administrative architecture of diversity and grievance. And that’s when things went off the rails. . . [The episode] offers an unsettling insight into the hair-trigger and reflexively liberal mind-set of the educational diversity complex. [Diversity director] Eldik told Colbert that the email’s “association with FedSoc was very triggering for students who already feel like FedSoc belongs to political affiliations that are oppressive to certain communities. That of course obviously includes the LGBTQIA community and Black communities and immigrant communities.”