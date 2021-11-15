Coming Soon: PC Bots??

At first glance, it might seem the Daily Mail is going into competition with the Babylon Bee, but I think this is a straight news story, and at this point nothing would surprise me in these crooked times:

Would you buy a political correctness police-bot? ‘Trigger warning’ device for classrooms and parties sounds alarm when it detects offensive language or jokes A new trigger-warning detector which sound alarms when it detects offensive speech has been unveiled at Dubai Design Week. The Themis is a lamp-sized device intended to ‘moderate’ debate in classrooms and universities and ‘manifest political correctness’ into a product. . . Zinah Issa, who unveiled the device in Dubai, told The Telegraph: ‘Through the use of speech recognition and sound sensors we were able to program Themis to detect offensive terms – racial slurs, offensive jokes – through the microphone. ‘Extremely bothersome alarms last approximately two minutes, after which Themis turns off, allowing an open, understanding discussion among people on the possible trigger matter and the potential reasons behind Themis’s activation’. The device is named for Themis, the Greek goddess of justice and social order. Themis is being currently trialled in classrooms and universities with a view to a wider roll-out soon.

First of all, “Themis” is the perfect name for a device for people and institutions that have lost their Thumos.

Second, look at the bright side: with this advance in mindless automation, we can reduce the number of mindless automatons in the various offices of diversity, equity, and inclusion (starting with Yale Law School), and disband the Maoist bias incident response teams that PC universities have set up in recent years. Progress!

P.S. Anyone remember this feature of Demolition Man? (Language warning—but another example of life imitating art.)