Musk for the Win

I’ve long thought that the categorical criticism many conservatives have of Elon Musk and Tesla was overdone. The Tesla is a great product, and unlike the rest of Silicon Valley, Musk is actually trying to manufacture something tangible, and not just another app, or a fraudulent medical device. My criticism of Musk was limited to the lavish government subsidies—especially the $7,500 tax credit that goes overwhelmingly to the rich and which Democrats now wish to expand in their budget busting bill—and also the belief that electric cars are “green” and have “no emissions,” when a true life-cycle analysis shows that electric car manufacturing has a huge environmental footprint, plus what are you gaining if the electrons you stuff into the battery come from coal-fired power plant, as they would in Ohio or Indiana?

Meanwhile, Musk keeps stepping out more publicly against the left. His latest Twitter exchange with a UN twerp is pure gold:

He can “open the books” right now, but I doubt he will.

Chaser: Musk is just the person who might actually do this:

Cue the scolds. But I definitely want a t-shirt.