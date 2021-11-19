The Geek in Pictures: Blowout Edition

So, the budget blowout bill has passed the House. You know things are bad when the nation’s prospects hang by the slender thread of an egotistical senator from West Virginia. If the bill passes the Senate, expect this historically high gap in favor of the GOP to grow even larger:

• Meanwhile, the other blowout numbers from this week are the soaring deaths from drug overdoses:

• We’re also Number One in inflation:

• Way to go Brandon:

• A reminder of what the US can do when its government supports energy production:

• A reminder of what a hectoring scold Obama was (courtesy of the great Zach Goldberg):

• This trend explains a lot:

• Reminder that voter ID is “racist” (not):

• Let’s revisit test scores, where we can see clearly why white liberals want to abolish admissions testing entirely:

This table of admissions to Yale (part of the Trump DoJ investigation into Yale’s discrimination against Asians that the Biden administration dropped) is hard to make out, but is worth the effort:

Chaser: this chart comes from a study purporting to prove the racism of Americans by showing that everyone except white liberals have “warmer” feelings (“in-group bias”) toward their own racial or ethnic group than others, but I think it proves that white liberals are self-loathing ninnies:

And while we’re on the subject:

• Why major league sports may be on the cusp of long-term decline in popularity:

• Various things for the “news you can use” (maybe) file:

And finally. . .