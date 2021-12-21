The Geek in Pictures: Winter Solstice Edition

Welcome officially to winter. And what better way to welcome winter than some charts and graphs? Okay, so this first one isn’t exactly a chart or graph, but it includes numbers and fits the day:
• The media call this a “split,” when it ought to indicate a five-alarm fire. Has this question ever been asked of any previous president?
• Kamala Harris has been giving primal screams about how lead is “poisoning our children,” so I went back to an old chart of mine on blood lead levels in children (the official standard for harm is 10mg/deciliter).
• Let’s have a look at some charts on race, education, and related issues:
• COVID. First, I wonder why the laptop class is just fine with lockdowns:
• Energy and climate:
If Germany had not shut down so much of its nuclear power, it could have replaced all of its coal by now:
But at least all that “renewable” power is cheaper, right? Right??
Meanwhile—these are shockingly high day-ahead prices for electricity (but note Poland, which is not ashamed of using its abundant coal):
UPDATE: Prices are even higher for tomorrow. Merry Christmas, Europe. I’ll bet a few lumps of coal in your electricity stockings might be welcome about now:
And here’s the trends of the last year:
• Misc:
Proof that easterners are loudmouths:
And finally. . .