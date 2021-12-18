The Week in Pictures: Unhappy Liberal Holidays Edition

This holiday season finds the left very unhappy. Not only are their green energy stockings hung over their recycled-pellet stoves filled with an extra lump of coal to keep the lights on, but their secular saints Jussie Smollette, Andrew Cuomo, and Alec Baldwin have been laid low by the Scroogelike gears of American justice. And the Biden-Harris Administration can’t even deliver a cut-rate spending bill for their dancing elves of the left. Bah humbug! There’s always another COVID variant waiting around the corner for 2022! And you know who’s really having a happy holiday season: Elon Musk. And Elizabeth Warren making a fool of herself is a nice Christmas bonus.
