An Omicron update [with comment by Paul]

Kevin Roche joined Justice & Drew to discuss Omicron madness just before the top of their third hour yesterday. Kevin consumes the research literature and writes about it on Healthy Skeptic. I have found Kevin a reliable guide for the perplexed. Jon Justice asked Kevin to talk about his background at the outset of the interview. As always, Kevin understates his professional experience and qualifications. His opinions and recommendations are supported by his reading of the relevant literature.

If you have followed Kevin’s work, I thought you might enjoy this update via his most recent segment on Justice & Drew. Need I add there is another side of the story? I don’t think so, but you never know.



PAUL ADDS: Scott’s last two sentences show he is still vexed that I presented sources that disagree with Keven Roche’s view on one issue — the efficacy of masks. I find that odd. What reasonable objection can there be to presenting studies on both sides of a controversial, and to my mind unsettled, issue?

I don’t doubt that Roche spends lots of time reading relevant literature. So do many other analysts who reach different conclusions from that literature — analysts whose credentials, like Roche’s, are strong.

Scott often says that he finds Roche a reliable guide. I find him reliable up to a point.

In any case, Roche has no standing to be Power Line’s unchallenged authority on all matters relating to the pandemic.