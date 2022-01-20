Keeping Up With the Leftist Lexicon

Not long ago I started “Hayward’s Lexicon of Leftist Terminology,” with these initial entries:

Populism: When the wrong person or cause wins a free election. (Think Brexit and Trump.)

Racism: Any opposition to the agenda of the left.

Democracy: Any institutional design or voting system that enables the left to get what it wants.

Diversity: Where everyone looks different, but thinks the same, and speaks in identical cliches.